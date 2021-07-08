Biden Says US War in Afghanistan Will End August 31

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31.

Get our free mobile app

He says “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

Biden spoke Thursday to update his administration's ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

He said: “We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build" and “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.