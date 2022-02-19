Biden is ‘Convinced’ Putin Has Decided to Invade Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden says he's “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine.

Biden spoke Friday from the White House as tensions spiked along the militarized line in eastern Ukraine with attacks that the West said could be “false-flag” operations meant to establish a pretext for invasion.

A humanitarian convoy was hit by shelling, and pro-Russian rebels evacuated civilians from the conflict zone.

A car bombing hit the eastern city of Donetsk, but no casualties were reported.

After weeks of saying the U.S. wasn’t sure if Putin had made the final decision to invade, Biden said that assessment had changed.

He cited American intelligence.