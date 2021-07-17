Biden Grappling with ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks after celebrating America’s near “independence” from the coronavirus, President Joe Biden is confronting the worrying reality of rising cases and deaths.
He's also facing the limitations of his influence to combat the persistent vaccine hesitance responsible for the summer backslide.
Cases of COVID-19 have tripled over the past three weeks, and hospitalizations and deaths are rising among unvaccinated people.
While the rates are still sharply down from their January highs, officials are concerned by the reversing trendlines and the resulting needless illness and death.
And cases are expected to continue to rise in the coming weeks.
