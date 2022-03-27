Biden Finds no Respite at Home After Returning from Europe
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden stirred some of the first public cracks in transatlantic unity over the invasion of Ukraine with his comments in Warsaw that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power,” tarnishing an otherwise successful four-day trip to Europe.
He returned home early Sunday morning, where he faces political challenges, a stalled domestic agenda, and low approval ratings.
Democrats are counting on him to regain his footing as they face a potentially punishing midterm election year, and Republicans are poised to take control of Congress.
