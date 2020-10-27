Biden Faces Challenges in Quickly Combating the Pandemic

WILIMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Should he win next week’s presidential election, Joe Biden is vowing to begin combating the coronavirus before he even takes office.

He says he'll use his two months as president-elect to work with governors on instituting a nationwide mask-wearing mandate and with Congress on a sweeping spending bill to address the coronavirus and its fallout.

But Biden would still face significant political challenges in combating the worst public health crisis in a century.

He will encounter the limits of federal powers when it comes to mask requirements and is sure to face resistance from Republicans who may buck additional spending.