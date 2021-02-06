Biden Back in Delaware with Moving on his Weekend To-Do List

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden is back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list.

Biden flew aboard Air Force One on Friday for the first time as president.

He says he went home to help his wife figure out what other “stuff” they need in the White House.

Biden made the trip even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans put off travel at this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House said the trip would be far less risky for Biden than the sort of commercial travel that people are being urged to put on hold.