Be VIP for 2021 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 20th at Ford Wyoming Center
Frank’s Butcher Shop presents the Booze and Bacon Festival at the Ford Wyoming Center. The event will feature bacon-filled dishes from a variety of local restaurants and samples of beer and liquor from national and local reps. We want to hook you up with VIP passes for you and a friend.
VIP tickets allow for early entrance with pre-show, private tasting and sampling from elite vendors and come with a VIP lanyard, and exclusive Booze & Bacon merchandise. Simply fill out the form below and you are in to win.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. VIP tickets are available for $75 each. Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, or by phone at 800-442-2256.
