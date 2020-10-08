Be Inspired By This Video of Pugs Herding Cattle – Really

You can do anything. Repeat after me. YOU can do anything. If you're not completely onboard with this idea, watch this inspiring video of pugs herding cattle.

Thanks to Sara Jean Wedel for sharing this very short, yet compelling moment of pugs living their best life.

As the official AKC website declares, a pug only measures about 10 inches tall on a good day. Does that stop a pug from bossing around a herd of cattle? No, it does not. Their breed description is spot on perfect:

The Pug’s motto is the Latin phrase “multum in parvo” (a lot in a little)—an apt description of this small but muscular breed.

A lot in a little sounds about right.

As you face the challenges of your day, remember these bossy pugs. If they can handle directing a herd of cattle, you can overcome the challenges in your life.