Yellowstone Considers Improving Cell Phone Coverage, Internet

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — The National Park Service has asked for the public’s feedback on a proposal that would improve cellphone coverage in developed areas of Yellowstone National Park, without having to install cell towers.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported that the project would install fiber-optic cables on about 200 miles of roads and remove five microwave radio telecommunication reflectors from the backcountry that were originally installed in 1980.

Park officials have said the older microwave radio system is no longer adequate.

Work could begin in 2021 if approved.

Comments are being accepted until Oct. 21. The proposal is then expected to undergo an environmental impact assessment.