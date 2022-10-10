BE A VENDOR at 2022 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 12th

2022 Booze & Bacon Festival presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships is coming to Casper. Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.

The Booze and Bacon Festival will feature bacon-filled dishes from a variety of local restaurants and samples of beer and liquor from national and local reps and we want YOU to be represented.

Do you have a business that wants to showcase your talent for bacon dishes, your booze or beer, or just want to get in front of lots of people at a fun event? Sign up NOW to be a vendor! We are now taking applications for food, beer, and booze vendors.

The 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival is presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning, sponsored in part by Pathfinder Federal Credit Union, and Occasions by Cory, and produced by Townsquare Media, the Ford Wyoming Center, and Backwards Distillery.