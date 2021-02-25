Barrasso Says $15 Minimum Wage Is A Job Killer

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso says a $15 per hour national minimum wage supported by congressional Democrats would cost the country over a million jobs, besides hurting small businesses.

Barrasso, at a Wednesday news conference in Washington D.C., cited a recent Congressional Budget Office report that said the increase in the minimum wage would lead to the loss of 1.4 million jobs.

Democrats argue that the increase is needed to provide low-wage workers with enough money to have a living wage. The increase in the minimum wage is part of a $1.9 million dollar COVID-19 stimulus page that is pending in Congress.

Barrasso says the bill is largely a "liberal wish list" that includes many provisions that have nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see Barrasso's comments in the video below: