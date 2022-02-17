Wyoming Employers Are Struggling With Hiring More Than Most of the Country

The global pandemic has caused a major dent in the workforce everywhere, but in America, few places have been hit as hard as Wyoming.

With the labor force participation rate experiencing the slowest recovery of any recession since World War II, personal finance website, WalletHub, released a new report on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most in Hiring, and unfortunately, the Cowboy State is ranked near the top of the list.

Wyoming's Ranking

Overall, Wyoming was ranked 3rd, with only Alaska and Vermont ranking higher (which in this case means worse).

In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the all fifty states and the District of Columbia, based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last twelve months.

Wyoming's Hiring Struggle Statistics

Here are list of metrics that attributed to our ranking:

Job openings rate during the latest month: 8.90%

Job openings rate in the past 12 months: 6.80%

Overall rank: 3rd biggest hiring struggle in the country

The shift in the job market

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first began, literal millions of Americans lost their jobs and/or experienced financial difficulties due to unemployment. Now, for large number of employers, the proverbial shoe is on the other foot. Lots of businesses are struggling to hire enough workers, which has often led to delays in services and reduced business hours.

Jobs at all tiers are now offering more incentives and sign on bonuses, but as of yet, it hasn't been enough to turn around the declining numbers in the Equality State.

