Bar Nunn Woman Charged for Allegedly Embezzling $120,000 from Company

A Bar Nunn woman was charged with three felonies in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Terra Nevins, born in 1990, was read the following charges:

1. Obtaining goods by false pretenses, punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

2. Grand theft, punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

3. Forgery, punishable by up to ten years imprisonment.

"Ms. Nevins was an accounting person for the victim's company and is alleged to have paid herself more than they agreed to--an extra $50,000 in 2020" said state representative Stephanie Arrache to Judge Michael Patchen.

Judge Patchen set bond at $20,000 cash or surety.

On November 17th, 2021, a law enforcement officer responded to CK Mechanical for a report that Nevins, a previous accountant, had embezzled about $100,000.

According to the affidavit, Nevins was responsible for pay roll, and after the company moved from checks to direct deposit, the owner of the company stopped reviewing the payroll, entrusting Nevins.

While Nevins was on vacation, the owner of the company noticed discrepencies in Nevins' pay stubs, he told investigating officers.

Due to Nevins being in charge of payroll and receiving a minimum of $120,000 in overpayment between 2018 and 2021, and the checks being written from both the regular payroll and an additional account with forged signatures from the owner's name, the investigating detective reasonably believes Nevins committed theft of a felonious amount and possession of forged documents, this per the affidavit.

Nevins will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days if she doesn't bond out, and in 20 days if she does, to determine if probable cause exists that a crime was committed and that it was committed by Nevins.

If a judge agrees that the state met its burden of probable cause, she will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

