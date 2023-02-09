Asher Vail of Kelly Walsh Signs with Concordia College, MN.

Kelly Walsh football player Asher Vail has signed on with Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Vail was an honorable mention, all-conference offensive lineman for the Trojans, and played every snap of the season as a junior. He missed one game during his senior but overall he's been a durable player on the line of scrimmage.

Concordia was the only school in play for Vail's services and at 6-2, 245 pounds, there's literally plenty of room for growth. He played a little bit on the defensive line for Kelly Walsh but his football future is on the O-Line.

Concordia is a Division III school that competes in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

