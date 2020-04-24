AP-NORC Poll: Most Losing Jobs to Virus Think They’ll Return

WASHINGTON (AP) — One out of every four American adults say someone in their household has lost a job to the coronavirus pandemic, but the vast majority expect those former jobs will return once the crisis passes.

That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Among those whose households have experienced a layoff, about 8 in 10 believe those former jobs will definitely or probably return.

Another positive sign in the survey results: The percentage of workers who say their household has lost a source of income due to the virus outbreak is not significantly different from a few weeks ago.