AP-NORC Poll: GOP More Fired up for 2020, Democrats Anxious

Democrats are anxious about the coming presidential election, and Republicans are more likely to be excited about it.

That's the finding of a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll finds that Republican enthusiasm for the race is up since October, while two-thirds of Democrats report anxiety about it.

The poll comes as divided Democrats approach Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses with no clear leader in that pivotal state and fears mounting of a brokered convention.

But the poll finds each party is equally motivated to vote in November, making it unclear which emotion will triumph.