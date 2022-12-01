Annual Chocolate Walk Happening Tonight in Downtown Casper

May Lawrence, Unsplash

Free hot cocoa and tons of other tasty chocolate treats are sure to get you feeling like your in a real-life Hallmark movie with beautifully decorated storefronts and plaid-clad friends.

This year's Annual Chocolate Walk is happening TONIGHT from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hosted by the Downtown Casper Business Association, you and your family have a chance to win two tickets to Manneheim Steamroller, and one night at the Ramkota with dinner for two included.

This event is kid-friendly with prizes for young and old. Pick up your passport at participating shops and indulge in FREE chocolate treats.

This is a fun way to check out local businesses downtown and see what's happening!

It's also a good way to boost those holiday spirits with a little indulgence.

