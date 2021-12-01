On Dec. 2, the Downtown Casper Business Association is hosting their eighth annual chocolate walk, which will involve 23 businesses in downtown Casper offering discounts and chocolate themed treats to help attractive customers.

The walk will run from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. and will allow people to win several prizes by turning in receipts from participating shops.

Chris Sorge, who is coordinating this years walk, said they're hoping to see an increase in turnout compared to last year when people were more worried about the pandemic.

"Last few years have been a little worse, of course we went through a pandemic last year, but it has been prosperous for some throughout the years...hoping to see more passports, last year was a bit lower, only had 48 passports turned in, but previous years there were well over 100."

Sorge said they've received some notes from businesses after previous years and are incorporating the feedback into this years walk.

"This year to get into the grand prize, because a lot of businesses were saying it was giving them good exposure, but they weren't seeing the sales they would have liked with it. So this year for our grand prize you also have to complete your passport and you have to bring in three receipts from three separate participating businesses along the walk to get entered into the grand prize, which is valued at over $1,000."

Morgan Morsetc with Frostys Bar and Grill, which is offering free hot chocolate for kids and spiked hot chocolate for adults, said they appreciate the opportunity to be included with other downtown businesses.

"We love to participate in downtown businesses and promoting local businesses. We like to be included, we're kind of on the outskirts of the downtown. We love to participate in anything involving stuff that's local."

Kyleen Stevenson-Braxton with Fashion Crossroads, which is offering 20% off store wide along with chocolate truffles and hot chocolate, said they are glad to have an event that allows them to stay open later.

"People really enjoy it. We always have a lot of people come down, and it's a nice opportunity to stay open late. What I've found is that unless you have some kind of special event, there's not much point in staying open late. You've got to have a reason to draw them to make it worth your while. This is a good opportunity to offer a shop late opportunity in your store and also have something to bring them in."