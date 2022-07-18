An Extremely High Risk Game Of Yellowstone Tag Turns Deadly

Many times we hear stories about tourists in Yellowstone getting too close to animals. Sometimes the tourists are just minding their own business when the animals get too close the them.

A video has popped up on YouTube from a few years ago that shows pretty graphic scene. An elk was was in a full on sprint because it was being chased by a wolf.

Watching the short video, you can see snow on the ground, meaning the wolves were on the prowl looking for a meal.

In the Yellowstone Ecosystem only the strong will survive, in this situation the big loser may be the vehicle that was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Defenders.org has ideas for you to help lower the numbers of animal/vehicle collisions in the park.

Stay alert don't drive when you're tired pay attention to wildlife activity signs (they're there for a reason keep your eyes moving from side to side, so are aware of both sides of the road reduce distracted driving when in wildlife areas

Slow down and make sure there's plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Try not to drive in wildlife areas at night

Familiarize yourself with wildlife behavior and be aware of how they may react.

If you do have an accident involving wildlife here are steps to take

Pull off to the side of the road and put on flashers or other signals to alert drivers

DO NOT approach a wounded animal

Report the accident to officials 9-1-1 is available in Yellowstone Alert near by Park Rangers

Make sure you have all the proper information to give to your insurance company

Not every wildlife/ vehicle accident is avoidable. The animals in Yellowstone are WILD and unpredictable. In a situation like this, there was nothing the driver could do to miss the elk. Be safe.

