LONGMONT, Colo. (AP) — Amtrak has said it is willing to participate in a partnership to provide and operate passenger railroad service along the Front Range between Pueblo, Colorado, and Cheyenne as it works to expand operations.

The Daily Times-Call reported Monday that Amtrak President Stephen Gardner said the 215-mile corridor is ready for passenger rail service and that a partnership could make the route a reality.

Gardner said during a Monday news conference that it is unclear how much the service would cost and what each partner would contribute.

Amtrak said the potential service could be part of the corporation's vision to expand passenger services across the country.

