Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos Will Step Down, Company Says

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Tuesday that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year, a role he’s had since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Bezos built the company from an online bookstore into a behemoth that sells just about everything.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business.

Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

