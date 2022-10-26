New Leadership at the Natrona Collective Health Trust

There will be a new CEO for the Natrona Collective Health Trust starting November 1, following the resignation of Meridith Brenton.

Her name is Beth Worthen.

“I am excited to work with our truly impressive NCHT team, to build on the momentum that Meredith has created,” said Worthen. “We have a great deal of work ahead of us to bring lasting change to the way we support the mental wellbeing of our youth and families of Natrona County.”

In Brenton's tenure as CEO, Natrona Collective Health Trust (NCHT) granted ~ $5 million to Natrona County-area nonprofit organizations to help achieve their mission of building lifelong health around the community.

Benton said. “I’m proud of the work the board and staff have accomplished and look forward to continuing to support them. While I loved my work, being a single mom without family and community support proved too challenging and necessitated my returning to Tennessee.”

Incoming CEO Beth Worthen has served as board chairman since the WMC/Banner affiliation in October 2020.

“Beth has a deep knowledge of and commitment to NCHT’s mission and impact in our community,” said Beth Oden, the NCHT Board Chair. “Our top priority is to continue to be a consistent partner to Natrona County nonprofits and Beth’s leadership with NCHT and experience in the broader nonprofit community will contribute to a smooth transition.”

A sixth generation Wyomingite, she has been the executive director of the Natrona County Public Library Foundation since 2008. Beth was previously a policy analyst for Wyoming Governor Dave Freudenthal, assistant director of the Wyoming Healthcare Commission, and coordinator for the Casper affiliate of the Wyoming Community Foundation.

She is a member of the Department of Family Services Advisory Board and Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt General Committee. She volunteers with CASA and Meals on Wheels.

