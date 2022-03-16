Alleged Threat Made By Wyoming Legislator Being Investigated

Wyoming House Speaker Eric Barlow says a Wyoming legislator allegedly threatened another lawmaker and a member of the public last week.

Barlow has so far not identified the people involved in either making the threat or the targets of the alleged threats.

He issued the following statement on Wednesday morning:

“Late on March 10, 2022, I was made aware of an alleged threat by a Wyoming legislator against another legislator and a member of the public. Along with other members of the House of Representatives leadership, I spoke with individuals involved in this incident to better understand the nature and context of this situation.

Additionally, to ensure the safety of the members of the Wyoming Legislature and all those interacting with the Legislature, I requested law enforcement personnel from the Wyoming Highway Patrol who provide security in the Wyoming Capitol to interview the persons involved.

As this is a matter that is actively under investigation, I cannot release further details at this time. As Speaker, I take seriously my duty to promote civil, respectful and non-threatening discourse. I will utilize every resource at my disposal to protect the health and safety of all those who conduct business with the Wyoming House of Representatives.”

We will report further information on this situation as details become available.