The decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats' impeachment case against President Donald Trump was escorted out of the White House complex on Friday.

David Pressman is a partner at a New York legal firm that represented Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

He said Vindman was asked to leave for “telling the truth.” Pressman said in a statement that there is “no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House.”

Vindman testified that he didn't think it was “proper" for Trump to press Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.