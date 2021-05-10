Adopt an Airman WYO Looking for Host Families

Adopt an Airman WYO is looking for host families to provide support and friendship to young airmen at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, according to the City of Cheyenne.

The program pairs first-term, enlisted airmen with community members who share similar interests and hobbies.

"Connecting with people in the community helped build lifelong friendships throughout my career in the military," said Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins' Chief of Staff Andy Worshek, a 24-year retired U.S. Navy Master Chief.

Get our free mobile app

"I celebrated my first Thanksgiving away from home in 1985 with a local family that I am still in touch with today," Worshek added. "Having that connection was vital for my growth and development."

Adopt an Airman WYO is run by volunteers through the Military Affairs Committee of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the base.

"The success of this program in years past has proven our community’s commitment to support our local military and we encourage those interested to apply," the city said in a press release.

For more information and/or to request an application, please email adoptanairmanwyo@gmail.com.