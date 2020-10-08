Additional Wyoming Coronavirus-Related Death Reported As Cases Surge

Another Wyomingite has died from the coronavirus as the state's reported cases continue to rise.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, an older Natrona County woman died last week. She was hospitalized and known to have health conditions that put her at a higher risk of COVID-related complications.

It marks the state's 54th reported COVID-related death.

In order to be added to the state's coronavirus-related death total, the deceased's death certificate must describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to the person's death.

On Monday, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon implored Wyomingites to do a better job of social distancing. Two days later, the Associated Press reported 47 Wyoming residents were hospitalized for COVID.

They're spread between 14 hospitals around the state.

As of Thursday, Wyoming has reported 6,031 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases along with an additional 1,061 probable cases.