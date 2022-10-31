A Proud Grandma, 19 Year Old Business Owner, and Ribbon Cutting in Casper

You've probably heard of it before...

Formerly known as Yellowstone Upholstery, the store--now named Old Yellowstone Upholstery--has switched hands a few times.

The newest owner is none other than 19 year old Michaela Fairbanks.

Fairbanks took over in July, but today was the official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting for the store.

Casperites might recognize one of the store's long-time employees ("on-and-off since the 60's"), Michaela's grandmother, Weslyn Fairbanks--"but people just call me Wes," she said.

Wes said she's very proud of her granddaughter and excited to work with her. She's been teaching Michaela reupholstery for ten years.

"It's nice to give things a second life," beamed Wes--alluding to both their work revitalizing antique furniture and an old business in Casper.

The store is located at 300 W Yellowstone Hwy in Casper. It's open Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Old Yellowstone Upholstery features Charlotte's Fabrics, which are now on sale.

Fairbanks posted on the business' social media:

"All October our shop fabric will be 25.00 for any amount needed per pattern. Any ATV seats, fourhweeler seats, or snowmobile seats you'd like to have done for the winter or have it ready for the summer, we will get done for you within a week of you bringing it to us for the month of October. Our cusomizable cups will be here and ready for you to come choose your color to take home with you - pictures to come and so many handmade items ready to go to a beautiful home! Come celebrate with us our new name and new beginnings as w would love to share this journey with you."

This morning friends and customers celebrated with a ribbon cutting followed by cookies and candy. Check it out in the gallery below.

Old Yellowstone Upholstery Ribbon Cutting