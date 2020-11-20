As reported on Friday afternoon by the Wyoming Health Department, 858 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, 158 of which occurred in Natrona County. This brings the state-wide total up to 23,347 confirmed cases. Of those cases, 14,029 have recovered.

The Department of Health reports that there have been no new deaths, however, with the toll still sitting at 176, 36 of which occurred in Natrona County.

The Wyoming Medical Center has released a self-report, stating that there are still 64 COVID-positive patients currently being treated in their hospital, with no new patients in the last 24 hours. Out of 19 ICU beds, only 3 are open.

Wyoming Medical Center is currently housing the most COVID-19 cases in Wyoming, with 64 patients, but Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is also reporting a surge, with 60 patients currently being treated for COVID-19.

In a press conference regarding a mask mandate that was delivered on Thursday, Wyoming Medical Center Chief of Staff Dr. Andy Dunn said medical staff at the hospital wearing down through the pandemic. It's been more than two weeks since Dunn has had a day off.

Dunn said the best way to help hospital staff is to mask up.

Earlier this month, Dunn recalled his experience treating COVID patients at WMC. In one case, he held a tablet so a man could say goodbye to his dying wife.

The mask mandate, which will run through December 4, includes the following requirements and exemptions: