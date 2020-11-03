An additional 340 COVID-19 cases were reported in Wyoming on Tuesday along with another six deaths.

That brings the state's total of confirmed cases up to 12,399 and deaths from COVID-19 or related causes to 93, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

According to the news release, the deaths include:

An older Converse County woman who died within the last week. Shew was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. She had health conditions recognized as putting her at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older Converse County man who died last month. He was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting him at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older Natrona County man who died last month. He was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting him at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older Platte County man who died last month. He was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting him at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older Sheridan County woman who died within the last week. She was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting her at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older Teton County man who died last month. He was not hospitalized but had health conditions recognized as putting him at a higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 7,948 confirmed cases have recovered. An additional 1,364 of the 2,220 probable cases have also recovered.

In Natrona County, 600 residents are actively infected with the virus. Twenty residents were confirmed to have it over the past 24 hours.

Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming, has the most active cases in the state with 784.

Campbell County follows with 697.

And 623 Laramie County residents currently have the virus.