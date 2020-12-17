30 New COVID-Related Deaths in Wyoming, 9 New Deaths in Natrona County

The Wyoming Department of Health reported 235 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 35,113. 31 new cases were reported for Natrona County, leaving the current number of active cases in Natrona County at 273.

30 new deaths have been confirmed by the Health Department over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Wyoming deaths to 351. Of these deaths, 74 have occurred in Natrona County.

As of Dec. 12, there are 169 COVID-related hospitalizations in Wyoming, 39 of which are housed at the Wyoming Medical Center in Natrona County.

Wyoming Medical Center is currently housing the most COVID patients in Wyoming, but Cheyenne Regional Medical Center is not far behind, with 35 COVID-positive patients housed in their facility.

Currently, 32,977 cases have recovered.

To slow the spread of the disease, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that the state will implement new restrictions about face coverings in certain indoor public settings, reducing group sizes and reducing hours of business when COVID-19 transmission is more like to occur.

However, counties can opt out of the requirements if local conditions move to safe levels in accordance with White House metrics.

“Our state and those surrounding us are facing a hospital capacity crisis that now compels us to take additional action," Gordon said in a news release.

"All through the fall, Wyoming has seen a rise in serious cases of COVID to a point where every county is facing critical and dangerous levels of spread of the virus," Gordon said. "Too many people have died."

“Science tells us limiting gatherings of groups and using face coverings are effective in slowing transmission of this virus. With these actions we can avoid taking the more drastic step of closing schools and businesses," he said.

The new requirements build on previous public health orders that began in March.

People now must wear face coverings in indoor covered spaces beginning Wednesday and expiring Jan. 8.

Besides the face-covering order, the Department of Health will issue these requirements: