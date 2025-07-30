Highland Wildfire Spread to 800 Acres, Fully Suppressed

Yesterday a lightning strike caused a wildfire near Hiland, Wyoming, along West US Highway 20/26.

According to the Natrona County Fire District, the flames were fast moving, burning through grass and sage. Shifting wind from a passing storm caused unpredictable spread. It went from 75 acres to 300 acres.

Crews were able to establish containment lines. The fire is now suppressed, it ultimately burned 814.5 acres.

No injuries were reported.

Responding agencies included the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD), Bureau of Land Management Wyoming High Plains District (BLM-WY HPD), Bar Nunn Fire Department, Mills Fire Department, out-of-state severity units, and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

