Highland Wildfire Spread to 800 Acres, Fully Suppressed

Highland Wildfire Spread to 800 Acres, Fully Suppressed

Natrona County Fire District

Yesterday a lightning strike caused a wildfire near Hiland, Wyoming, along West US Highway 20/26.

According to the Natrona County Fire District, the flames were fast moving, burning through grass and sage. Shifting wind from a passing storm caused unpredictable spread. It went from 75 acres to 300 acres.

Crews were able to establish containment lines. The fire is now suppressed, it ultimately burned 814.5 acres.

No injuries were reported.

Responding agencies included the Natrona County Fire District (NCFD), Bureau of Land Management Wyoming High Plains District (BLM-WY HPD), Bar Nunn Fire Department, Mills Fire Department, out-of-state severity units, and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

In other news, The Natrona County Fire District has put out more information concerning the Jarrard Incident that was visible from I-25 on Monday near milepost 210 (Horse Ranch Creek Road). Read more here.

Casperites Share Scary Beautiful Pics of Lightning Storm

July 15, 2025. 📸 On the south west side of town, the sky looked like a strobe light. While there were a few lightning strikes that touched the ground, hundreds -- maybe thousands -- of strikes contributed to a sheet lightning storm, also known as intra-cloud lightning. This happens when electrical charges connect with a thunderstorm cloud, creating a disco-effect. But there were still plenty of cloud to ground strikes, and readers were quick to share them! ⚡

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM

Categories: Casper News

More From K2 Radio