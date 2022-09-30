2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center

Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins.

Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.

The Pumpkin Fest, per the event's Facebook page, is "A fun fall event for the whole family. Featuring a pumpkin sale, pumpkin carving for kids, pumpkin painting, food trucks, and featured selections of vendors."

Additionally, the event will feature pumpkin bowling and a beer garden for the grownups.

This event is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. It is open and free to the public, but there is a suggested donation of just $5 per child. All of the proceeds will benefit Mimi's House.

In addition to all of the various activities, the beer garden, and food trucks, there will also be a myriad of vendors selling their arts, crafts, baked goods, and more.

This even is sponsored by an incredible assortment of Casper businesses, including Michael's, Artisan Alley, The Advocates Injury Attorneys, Frontier Eye Care, Servpro, Integrity Commercial Cleaning, Jennifer Sandler with Farmers Insurance, and more.

This event is a family-friendly activity, designed to usher in the fall season and start the month off with a bang. It's a chance for the community to come together over their love of all things pumpkin. Whether it's by carving or painting, kiddos have the chance to make the spookiest, or the sweetest pumpkins that you ever did see! It's a great way to start of the month of October and it all benefits an incredible cause.