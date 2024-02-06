19-Year-Old Wyoming Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Coyle Richard Love lived life to the fullest until his last day.

The 19-year-old was headed north on Butler Spaeth Road in Gillette when he collided with a Ford Fusion at the Country Club Road intersection.

Love died as a result of the crash. The Wyoming Highway Patrol listed driver inattention as a possible factor. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Ford was listed as uninjured.

According to his obituary, Love spent his days shooting guns, golfing, snowboarding, hunting, kayaking, traveling, fishing, driving ATVs, branding, and photography.

"His mischievous smirk and contagious laugh, along with his innate ability to include and connect with everyone will be deeply missed by all!"

A public viewing is being held at Gillette Memorial Chapel today from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with funeral services Feb. 7 at 4:00 p.m. at the Cam-Plex Heritage Center.

In lieu of flowers please send donations in honor of Coyle directly to: Black Hills Bible Camp P.O. Box 214 Sundance, WY 82729 or Crook County 4H Shooting Sports P.O. Box 368 Sundance WY, 82729. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com .

Love is the second person to die on Wyoming's roadways this year.

