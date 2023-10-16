19-Year-Old Casper Woman Arrested for Alleged Involvement in Drug Conspiracy

A 19-year-old Casper woman appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for Initial Appearances on Monday, Oct. 16.

Lita King heard four felony charges from Judge Brian Christensen:

Two counts of Accessory to Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Deliver -- felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison each, and two counts of felony weight possession for fentanyl and methamphetamine -- each punishable by up to seven years imprisonment.

At the time of her arrest, King was on probation for other drug-related charges.

Christensen set bond at $25,000 cash or surety.

According to the affidavit accompanying the charges, King is allegedly part of a drug ring involving (and not limited to) Donnie Nice, Kenny Earley, Shawn Schriner, Lea Lewis, and Sherri Jackson.

On March 20th, Wyoming DCI agents were told that Schriner was bringing 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 20,000 fentanyl pills to Casper from California with the help of King and Heller.

Agents executed a search warrant at King and Heller's residence and found about 391 grams of meth and 1,800 fentanyl pills.

King has an extensive criminal history including possession of methamphetamine.

She will next have a preliminary hearing in 10-20 days to determine if there is probable cause to move the case to a higher court.

Nice and Jackson were arrested in March for possession of "a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl" while in Gillette.

