13 Cowgirls Honored on All-Mountain West Team

* University of Wyoming press release

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – The University of Wyoming women’s swimming and diving team had a bevy of honorees following the Mountain West Conference Championships last week. A total of 13 Cowgirls were named All-MW for finishing top-eight individually or top-three in relays.

Maisyn Klimczak led the way for Wyoming with four awards. She won the 1,650-yard freestyle with a new school record, finished second in the 500-yard freestyle, took third in the 200-yard freestyle and was a member of the 800-yard freestyle relay that placed third.

Carly Palmer won All-MW for three of her races. She swam on the 800 free relay, as well, while also finishing fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and sixth in the 200-yard individual medley.

Kali Franckowiak and Alicia Gonzalez reeled in two All-MW awards apiece. Franckowiak claimed hers for swimming on the 800 free relay and touching sixth in the 200 freestyle, and Gonzalez won hers for taking sixth in 1-meter and seventh in 3-meter.

Sydney McKenzie (100 breaststroke), Emily Giles (100 backstroke), Sage Morton (1,650 freestyle), Britt Nichols (1,650 freestyle), Roxy Ramirez (1,650 freestyle), Kayla Cunningham (200 backstroke), Brynlee Busskohl (200 breaststroke), Gabriella Haigler (platform) and Brooke Ford (800 freestyle relay) round out the list of 2023 honorees.

Of the names mentioned, many have won it in consecutive years. Franckowiak and Morton have won an award three straight years, Klimczak has collected six honors over the last two seasons, and Cunningham, Haigler and Giles have all pulled in two such awards in as many championships.

The Cowboys are currently competing in the Western Athletic Conference Championships in Pharr, Texas. The divers’ season continues at the Zone E Diving Meet in Federal Way, Washington, from March 6-8.