12-24 Club Has Closed Until Further Notice

Casper's 12-24 Club -- a support agency for recovering addicts -- has closed until further notice due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to an announcement on its Facebook page.

The club at 500 S. Wolcott St. made the decision after Gov. Mark Gordon ordered the closure of all public spaces for two weeks to stop the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Earlier this week, the 12-24 Club said it would remain open for the time being because of its programs that help recovering addicts maintain their sobriety.

It urged its participants to make use of these hotlines:

Alcoholics Anonymous -- (307) 266-9578.

Narcotics Anonymous -- (307) 266-7154.

AL-ANON -- (307) 266-9578.

Call the club at (307) 237-8035 for other resources.