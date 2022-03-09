1 Million Children Leave Behind Lives, Friends in Ukraine

ZAHONY, Hungary (AP) — Annamaria Maslovska left her friends, her toys and her life in Ukraine and set off on a days-long journey with her mother toward safety in the West.

They left after bombs started falling in their hometown of Kharkiv.

The 10-year-old is one of more than 1 million children who have fled Ukraine in the less than two weeks since Russia first invaded the country.

That means children make up around half of the 2 million refugees who have fled Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

For many of the older children, the experience could put them at risk of suffering the psychological trauma of war and seeking refuge.