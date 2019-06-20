1 Killed, 1 Injured in I-80 Rollover in Southwest Wyoming

A Colorado man was killed and his passenger seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Lyman Sunday night.

It happened at milepost 60 on Interstate 80 around 9:25 p.m.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Erick Rogers was headed east when lost control of his pickup and rolled it.

Rogers and his passenger were not wearing their seat belts and were thrown from the pickup. Rogers died from his injuries and his passenger suffered serious injuries.

The Patrol says it's possible Rogers fell asleep while he was driving.

