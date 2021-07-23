Yellowstone Issues Fishing Restrictions Due To High Temps

Thanks to record temperatures and unprecedented low water flows, Yellowstone National Park is implementing fishing restrictions to protect the park's native and wild species.

Beginning Saturday, fishing on rivers and streams in the park will be prohibited from 2 p.m. to sunrise the following day. The restrictions will remain in place until further notice.

Get our free mobile app

The rules are similar to Hoot Owl restrictions that are in place in Montana, which is also seeing record temperatures and drought.

Fishing in Yellowstone Lake will continue to be permitted.

According to park officials, water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees in recent days as flows in the park's rivers are approaching historic lows.

Forecasters say it's not going to get better any time soon.

According to Trout Unlimited, water temperatures ranging from 55 to 65 degrees are optimal. Once temperatures reach the upper 60s, trout are stressed and their mortality rates increase.

Once water temperatures remain above 70 for extended periods of time, trout begin to die — especially if they are caught and released.

The regulations will remain in effect until further notice.