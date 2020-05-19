Yellowstone Garage Cancels Popular Car Show

Citing the coronavirus, Casper's Yellowstone Garage has canceled its popular Memorial Day Weekend Car Show.

The downtown business made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook. Yellowstone Garage says it put in and was approved for a variance to hold the annual event. However, new COVID-19 cases changed that.

"On Monday, we received an email from the health department stating that due to the 10 new positive cases of coronavirus, they were retracting the variance approval and we are no longer allowed to hold the show," the business announced. "We are very sorry to everyone that was looking forward to this great event."

Yellowstone Garage added that the public is still more than welcome to stop by the business in their hot rods.