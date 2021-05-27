Biologists in Yellowstone National Park are set to begin capturing grizzly bears in the near future.

Get our free mobile app

Park officials say the efforts are required under the Endangered Species Act in order to monitor bear populations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

"Capture operations can include a variety of activities, but all areas where work is being conducted will have primary access points marked with warning signs," the park announced in a news release. "It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs."

According to the release, areas where bears are being trapped will be marked with bright warning signs. Those signs will be posted along major access points to capture signs.

Park officials urge the public to heed those signs and not to venture into areas where they have been posted.

For more information on bear trapping in Yellowstone, call 406-994-6675.