Wyoming’s Roving Archivist Program Works to Preserve History Across the State

Wyoming historians and local institutions are coming together in unique ways to preserve Wyoming's stories.

"Imagine trying to preserve a century-old photograph album in a historic building with challenging climate controls or figuring out how to digitize thousands of irreplaceable documents with limited resources. Across Wyoming, local institutions face daily challenges as they work to preserve their communities’ stories" reads a statement from the American Heritage Center.

"These are the places where Wyoming’s history lives – not just in major repositories, but in local museums, historical societies, and archives across the state. Each holds irreplaceable pieces of Wyoming’s past: photographs of early homesteaders, letters from World War II soldiers, records of vanished mining towns, oral histories of community elders."

In July 2024, the American Heritage Center, the Wyoming State Archives, and the Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board joined forces to launch the state's first mobile preservation initiative.

"Since hitting the road, Roving Archivist Linda Sampson has encountered everything from delicate nitrate negatives needing specialized storage to oral histories documenting vanishing memories of Wyoming life. In each visit, she provides recommendations tailored to the institution’s specific needs and resources – whether that’s advice on protecting precious documents from potential water damage or guidance on proper storage for oversized historical maps."

"The RAP offers guidance on a wide range of archival challenges. For institutions looking to start digitization projects, it provides detailed recommendations on equipment, workflows and best practices. For those dealing with space constraints, creative approaches are suggested to organize and store collections. When preservation concerns arise, helpful strategies are proposed that balance proper archival care with available resources."

One of the most unexpected benefits has been monthly online gatherings where staff from different institutions connect to share their experiences and solutions.

A volunteer in Sheridan might share tips about organizing historical photographs that help a museum in Green River, for example.

