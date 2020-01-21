Wyoming’s High School Graduation Rates Continue to Climb

Wyoming's four-year graduation rate increased to 82.1 percent for the class of 2019, marking the sixth consecutive year of improvement from the class of 2013, where 77.6 percent of students graduated.

According to the Wyoming Department of Education, 16 of the state's 48 school districts posted graduation rates of 90 percent or above, two of which -- Lincoln #1 and Washakie #2 -- had 100 percent graduation rates.

"Wyoming has reached the highest graduation rate under this methodology, which was put in place over a decade ago," said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow.

"Districts have worked hard to increase the number of students who received a diploma, and I am proud of that effort," Balow added. "But we must continue to focus on the 18 percent of students who don't finish, and work to ensure that high school and earning a diploma is relevant to them."

