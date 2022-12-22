Wyoming’s Growth in 2022 Ranked 22nd Highest in the Nation

The Economic Analysis Division just released it's annual population report, which looks at the twelve months between July 2021 and July 2022.

The annual increase in Wyoming's population was about .3 percent.

Wyoming saw similar growth from 2020 to 2021.

This is the first time in decades that the number of deaths exceeded the number of births in Wyoming.

2,494 more people moved into Wyoming than moved out of the Cowboy state between July 2021 and July 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Florida had the largest percentage growth during the year at nearly 2%. Idaho was right behind at 1.8%. Other Western states made the top 10 in terms of percentage growth were Montana (1.5%), Arizona (1.3%), and Utah (1.2%).

Wyoming’s economy has been recovering from the aftermath of the pandemic, particularly in the mining, retail trade, and leisure & hospitality services industries.

“Wyoming’s positive net migration could indicate that the experience of COVID-19 may have prompted more people to move to Wyoming than leave the state,” according to Amy Bittner, Principal Economist with the State of Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.

She also mentioned that, “COVID-19 has also changed the landscape of how people work. For some sectors of the economy, telework opportunities are now available to workers. This provides workers with more choices on where they live. Some of these permanent teleworkers may be choosing Wyoming as their home.”