Crews Work to Secure Containment on Dollar Lake and Willow Creek Fires in Wyoming

The Dollar Lake Fire north of Pinedale is currently 13,449 acres and 10% containment.

The U.S. Forest Service-Bridger-Teton National Forest reports firefighters are making progress on the west and north sides of the fire to secure more containment and mop up hot spots.

Crews work to secure Red Cliff Bible Camp , tying the containment line into the road system northeast of the camp and the meadows between Green River Lakes Road and into the wilderness boundary.

CLOSURES:

The Bridger-Teton National Forest has issued a closure order for the Dollar Lake Fire area. Effective immediately, the closure area encompasses the Forest east and south of Green River above its Junction with the Union Pass Road (FS600). Where the Green River exits Green River Lake, the lake shore becomes the boundary along to the south where it meets the Bridger Wilderness boundary. From there it follows the Wilderness boundary south to the South Fork of Gypsum Creek. Then it follows the South Fork of Gypsum Creek southwest to State Highway 352 where the pavement turns to dirt road (Forest Boundary). The area east of the road (FS600 is closed) north, up to the Green River Lakes Road at its junction with Union Pass Road.

Gypsum Creek Road from the Forest boundary north and the network of roads branching off it are in the closure area and not open to the public.

U.S. Forest Service-Bridger Teton National Forest U.S. Forest Service-Bridger Teton National Forest loading...

The Willow Creek Fire is now 17% contained at 4,356 acres.

The Forest Service reports that crews are making progress securing the fire perimeter on the east side.

Crews set up a "pumpkin," which is a large, collapsible reservoir, that can be filled with water, to use with a constructed sprinkler system if needed.

A forest closure for a portion of both the Grey River and Kemmerer District is still in effect.

U.S. Forest Service-Bridger Teton National Forest[/caption]

Wyoming National Guard Prepares for Wildfire Season “When fire season begins, seeing our aircraft on the flight line means we’re ready to assist wherever needed,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Valine of the Cowboy Guard.



Airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard teamed up with the California Air National Guard for MAFFS training in Arizona!

This crucial exercise ensures our crews stay sharp in aerial firefighting, ready to support the U.S. Forest Service when wildfires strike. From low-altitude drops to operating at max weight in tough terrain, this training pushes our aircrews to the limit.

Fort Huachuca, AZ | Feb. 13-15, 2025

Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM