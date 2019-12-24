Wyoming Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.7%

Unemployment fell in 17 of Wyoming's 23 counties in the year ending last month.

That's according to a report recently released from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. According to the report, Wyoming's unemployment rate dropped to 3.7 percent.

The new numbers reflect a slight decrease from October where unemployment was at 3.8 percent.

Unemployment rose in three Wyoming counties and stayed the same in three others.

Teton County had Wyoming's highest unemployment rate at 5.2 percent while Weston County had Wyoming's lowest unemployment rate at 2.3 percent.

According to the report, the trends mostly followed typical seasonal patterns. Unemployment usually rises in November as seasonal jobs in the tourism industry go away. Construction jobs typically disappear during the winter in Wyoming.

For example, Teton County had an unemployment rate of 2.7 percent in October.

At the same time last year, Wyoming's unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent, slightly higher than the U.S. rate of 3.5 percent.