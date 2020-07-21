Virus Restrictions Eased, Wyoming Unemployment Fell in June

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate fell in June as state officials lifted some public health orders for slowing spread of the coronavirus. June unemployment in Wyoming was 7.6%, down from 8.8% in May.

The June rate was well below the nationwide figure of 11.1% and was third-lowest in the U.S. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Natrona County had Wyoming’s highest unemployment rate, 11%, while Albany County had the lowest, 4.5%.

Teton County had the largest drop in unemployment.

Park, Sheridan and Sublette counties also saw significant drops in unemployment. Some public-health orders regulating large gatherings remain in effect in Wyoming amid a resurgence of the virus.