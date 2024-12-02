Wyoming Troops in the Middle East Get a Visit from Senator Barrasso

This Thanksgiving, U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) traveled to the Middle East to celebrate the holiday with Wyoming National Guard troops serving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in Kuwait.

Barrasso met with members of the Wyoming National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery Forward.

The soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 300th Field Artillery are part of the first full battalion deployment in over 70 years to conduct a field artillery mission in the Middle East. More than 360 Wyoming soldiers answered the call to deploy to the Middle East to serve our nation.

Courtesy photo Courtesy photo loading...

“Hundreds of Wyoming’s finest soldiers are bravely serving in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and in Kuwait in one of the largest overseas deployments of Wyoming service members,” said Senator Barrasso. “These soldiers are a long way from home defending our nation and our freedoms. Each of them makes Wyoming proud and I made sure to let them know how grateful folks back home are for their service. It was an honor and privilege to visit with and share stories of their families and our great state with these brave men and women.”

The service members in the UAE are from 23 different hometowns in Wyoming. In Kuwait, the service members represent 40 different hometowns across Wyoming.

Barrasso shared a Thanksgiving meal with the service members in both countries, toured the bases, held a town hall with the troops, and was briefed by military officials on operations in the Middle East.

attachment-john 3 loading...

Sen. Barrasso shares Thanksgiving dinner with WY National Guard soldiers in Kuwait. Courtesy photo. Sen. Barrasso shares Thanksgiving dinner with WY National Guard soldiers in Kuwait. Courtesy photo. loading...

Wyoming National Guard at UW for Military Appreciation Week November 2023 Gallery Credit: Photos by Wyoming National Guard