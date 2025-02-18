Wyoming trooper arrives at crash scene to discover own son seriously injured

CASPER, Wyo. — On the morning of Feb. 12, Wyoming State Trooper Parker Smith was called to the scene of a serious vehicle crash involving severe injury to a small child.

On this day, like any day, Smith immediately took the call and rushed to the scene, eager to help as much, and as quickly, as he could.

It was a call of duty for Smith, but it was also an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Wyoming. Not all heroes wear capes, but a lot of them wear badges.

Smith is one of those heroes, and he wasted no time arriving on the scene of the accident. But this time, as we was driving to the scene, it felt different. When he got closer to the scene, his heart sank: The vehicle involved in the crash was his own family’s minivan. His wife and two children were part of the accident.

And the “serious injury” had happened to his own son.

That’s according to a social media post from the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, which shared some details on what had to have been one of the worst days of Trooper Smith’s life.

Thankfully, Smith’s wife and oldest son were not seriously injured.

“Two-year-old Christian, however, was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to Scottsbluff, Nebraska and then on to Children’s Hospital of Colorado for ongoing, advanced care,” the post stated. “Little Christian has a collapsed lung, fractured ribs, jaw, and skull, as well as a multitude of other serious injuries. He is currently on a ventilator.”

In a later post, the WHPA wrote that Christian is still in intensive care as of Sunday, Feb. 16. The post notes that he’s sedated due to multiple seizures caused by a large stroke resulting from his brain injury in the crash.

“Doctors are beginning to get his seizures under control and have informed us that he will need many years of speech and physical therapy,” the post states. “Mom Aby, Dad Parker, and big Brother PJ continue to be with him and cheer him on, as we all do.”

The reason that the WHPA shared this information, besides just wanting to keep the community informed, is because Christian’s family — mom, dad and brother — need help. They need help like they’ve never needed it before, the posts emphasize, and they’re asking for that help from the people of Wyoming.

“The care he requires is intensive and ongoing,” the post states. “This situation will put considerable strain on the Smith family over the coming days and weeks. They will need to navigate one parent trying to care for PJ at home, while the other parent is with Christian. This will require hotel stays, meals, and fuel expenses — just to name a few things. The stress and uncertainty of this situation is unimaginable.”

The post is asking for Wyoming residents to help, however they can.

“Anyone who has been around the Smiths know what kind, compassionate, and gracious people they are,” the post states. “Please consider helping them in their incredible time of need so they can put their focus on caring for their ‘little buddy.'”

Donations can be made at this secure website.

Matt Arnell, the president of the Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, told Oil City News that, so far, the donations made have been able to cover the family’s immediate medical bills and travel expenses.

“The donations has greatly helped them out,” Arnell said, “and there will be fundraising in the future as well, just because there are going to be some long-term costs involved for therapy and other medical bills that insurance may not cover.”

Arnell profusely thanked the community, and the entire state, which has stood behind the Smith family to remind them that they are not in this alone.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol Association, and the Smith family, are eternally grateful for the support that the public has shown us,” he said. “It’s really helped out the Smith family, and it has made a huge impact with them. They are very, very grateful. Continued support is greatly appreciated as it continues to help them through these trying times.”

Arnell also gave a brief update on “Little Buddy,” saying that the boy has woken up and can partially move the left side of his body, but he doesn’t have much control over what he’s doing.

The boy has also spoken, albeit briefly.

“He woke up yesterday and just said ‘no’ a couple of times, and then he went back to sleep,” Arnell shared. “But he woke up today and he recognized his pets from a couple of pictures. He also said ‘Mom,’ and then he said ‘I love you.'”

