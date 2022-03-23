Wyoming to Spend Millions on Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Lower in this article you will see a note from the Wyoming Department Of Transportation, regarding federal funds for electric vehicle charging stations.

When the internal combustion engine became popular, gas stations began popping up all over the nation.

The government did not use taxpayers' money to pay for those stations. They came about because the need was there and folks saw a way to make a profit. Pure Capitalism.

The same cannot be said for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles are tax-payer subsidized and buyers get tax breaks.

Then, because there are not many charging stations around the nation, the government is borrowing money to pay for them.

Here in Wyoming, it's no different.

Thanks to Mike in Wheatland Wyoming. In for foreground are Tesla charging stations, at a hotel, because Tesla drivers need to spend the night as their vehicles charge. In the back ground is the coal power plant that the electricity for the charging stations come from. "ZERO EMISSIONS!"

Note where it claims that this will help us toward achieving "zero emissions." But EVs are NOT zero emissions. There has never have been such a thing as a "zero-emission" vehicle and never will be.

It's hysterical that folks will be charging their vehicles in sight of a coal or natural gas power plant, yet thinking their vehicles are ZERO EMISSIONS.

Wyoming will soon receive National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) formula funds to use to facilitate electric vehicle infrastructure development, especially charging stations, around the state.

The funding is part of the Federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), signed by President Biden in November 2021.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is allocated $3.9 million this year and expects $5 million each year for the next four years for a total of $23.96 million for EV infrastructure over five years.

In preparation to execute NEVI funding and other program incentives, the state has developed a Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy and will circulate the strategy over the next month to allow the public and interested parties to provide comments and feedback.

(NOTE: There is no such thing as a "zero-emission" vehicle).

“These stations will not only be powered by Wyoming energy, (coal and natural gas which produce emissions) but will help facilitate tourism around the state,” said Director Luke Reiner. “We want drivers who choose EVs to have safe and reliable ways to charge their vehicles as they drive in our state. This has been an inter-agency effort to maximize available resources for our residents and visitors.”

Wyoming’s interstates have been designated as “Alternative Fuel Corridors” and under the NEVI program must have infrastructure installed first.

Corridor infrastructure must adhere to guidelines set by the NEVI Program Joint Office for charger efficiency, location, and accessibility.

Once the interstate corridors are complete, remaining funding can be spent along other key routes to popular destinations like Yellowstone National Park and Devil’s Tower National Monument.

No state funds will be used to build, maintain or operate EV charging infrastructure through the NEVI program.

Instead, the company that bids on the corridor will pay the required match amount to the Federal funds.

(NOTE: No "state" funds will be used. But this is taxpayer money borrowed from future generations through a government that is already trillions in debt).

In addition to the NEVI funding, the BIL outlined $2.5 billion in discretionary grants available to eligible applicants, including state and local governments, special purpose districts, tribes, and other groups or entities. The state also has VW settlement funds that will be used to provide additional funding for EV infrastructure development in areas not along the alternative fuel corridors.WYDOT and other state officials have scheduled public meetings around the state in early April to gather public input as well as feedback from potential bidders and other interested parties.Each meeting is expected to have a virtual component so viewers can attend any meeting and see the proposed plan and make comments.The schedule is as follows:

Cheyenne

Date and time: April 4, 1-3 p.m.

Location: WYDOT Auditorium, 5300 Bishop Blvd.Casper

Date and time: April 5, 9-11 a.m.

Location: WY Oil and Gas Commission Hearing Room, 2211 King Blvd.Cody

Date and time: April 5, 5-7 p.m.

Location: Park County Public Library Grizzly Hall, 1500 Heart Mountain StreetRiverton

Date and time: April 6, 1-3 p.m.

Location: Riverton City Council Chambers, 816 N. Federal Blvd.Jackson

Date and time: April 7, 9-11 a.m.

Location: Ordway Auditorium, Teton County Library, 125 Virginian LaneRock Springs

Date and time: April 7, 5-7 p.m.

Location: WYDOT District Office, 3200 Elk Street

Rawlins

Date and time: April 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Rawlins Family Recreation Center, 1616 Harshman St.

Gillette

Date and time: April 11, 2-4 p.m.

Location: Campbell County Library, 2101 S 4-J Road

Sheridan

Date and time: April 12, 10 a.m. - noon

Location: Sheridan County Fulmer Library, 335 W Alger St.

